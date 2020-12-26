Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to return to Middlesex for T20 Blast

LONDON: Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman has signed with Middlesex for 2021 T20 Blast competition. He will be available for all of Middlesex's group matches in the the competition and for the knockout stages of the competition should the club qualify.



The 19-year-old had made a huge impression with Middlesex in 2019, featuring in nine of club's 14 South Group Blast fixtures, helping the club reach the knockout stage of the competition, where he again featured at Trent Bridge in the quarter-final clash.

"I had a very enjoyable time at Middlesex in 2019 and I am pleased to be coming back to play, especially at Lord's," said Mujeeb. "Let's hope we can do well," he added.

Since last representing Middlesex in the Blast, Mujeeb has featured in T20 competitions like Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab, the Bangladesh Premier League for Comilla Warriors, the Caribbean Premier League for Jamaica Tallawahs and in Australia's Big Bash for Brisbane Heat. He is currently the second highest ranked bowler in world T20I cricket.

"It's great to have Mujeeb with us again for the Blast. He's the number 2 ranked bowler in T20 cricket, behind his countryman Rashid Khan, and brings great variety to our attack," said Middlesex head coach Stuart Law. IANS

