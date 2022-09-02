Mukesh Kumar Impresses Against New Zealand 'A'

BENGALURU, Sep 1: Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar bowled to a probing channel in all his spells as India A stifled New Zealand 'A' to 156 for five before bad light stopped play on the opening day of the first 'Unofficial' Test in Bengaluru.

Playing for a representative national side (India U-19, India U-23, India A or Senior India) for the first time, the right-arm fast-medium bowler got the ball to move both ways and finished with figures of 13-4-34-3, with a wicket in each of his three spells.

In fact, Mukesh got wickets with the new (4.3 overs), semi-new (35.3 overs) and old ball (57.4 overs), as only 61 overs of play was possible out of the maximum 90.

While two left-arm pacers Yash Dayal (13-2-35-1) and Arzan Nagwaswalla (13-2-34-1) also got a wicket apiece, Mukesh was the best bowler on the day by a fair distance. Agencies

