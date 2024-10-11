Mumba Masters upset Alaskan Knights in Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in London

NEW DELHI: In a surprising turn of events, Mumba Masters defeated tournament leaders PBG Alaskan Knights, denying them direct qualification to the finals of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in London. Triveni Continental Kings and Alpine Sg Pipers moved closer to securing their spots at the top with wins over Ganges Grandmasters and American Gambits, respectively, after Mumba Masters delivered a shocking 10-9 defeat to tournament leaders PBG Alaskan Knights.

Mumba Masters got better positions early on but it was the PBG Alaskan Knights who took the lead first: after a draw between Dronavalli and Kashlinskaya.

Mumba's Vidit Gujrathi lost on time against Abdusattorov and Peter Svidler fell to Shakhriyar Mamedyarov. But Maxime Vachier-Lagrave's critical win over Anish Giri on the icon board kept Mumba in the match. Agencies

