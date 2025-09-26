Mumbai Indians Women appoint two-time World Cup winner Lisa Keightley as head coach

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians, on Thursday, announced former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Lisa Keightley as their head coach for the next edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Keightley, who was part of Australia’s World Cup-winning teams in 1997 and 2005, is highly regarded as a coach in women’s cricket. With an impressive playing background and coaching experience across Australia, England, and some of the finest international leagues, she offers exceptional expertise and foresight to the Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Indians Women are already the most successful team in WPL history, having won two titles in just three seasons under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur. After winning the inaugural edition in 2023, they clinched the silverware again in 2025 by defeating the Delhi Capitals in a repeat of the 2023 final. However, after their victorious campaign in 2025, MI were on the hunt for a new head coach, following Charlotte Edwards’ appointment to the England national side in the role. IANS

