Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series: Peangtarn Plipuech Knocks out Ankita Raina

Mumbai: Ankita Raina crashed out in the Qualifiers of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Sunday. Peangtarn Plipuech, Matsuda Misaki, Zuzzana Pawlikowska, and Kristiana Sidorova registered notable wins to book their place in the main draw.

In a hard-fought encounter, Indian Olympian Ankita Raina stumbled against Peangtarn Plipuech. The Thailand international managed to get over the line with the score of 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in a match that lasted 2 hours and 39 minutes at the centre court.

Earlier in the day, Japan’s Matsuda Misaki pulled off a sensational result to defeat Argentina’s Nicole Fossa Huergo, the number one seed in the qualifiers. Despite a sluggish start, the Japanese tennis star secured a 7-5, 6-4 victory in an hour and 33 minutes, confirming her place in the main draw.

Poland’s Zuzzana Pawlikowska had to dig deep against Finland’s Anastasia Kulikova in a three-set marathon that lasted a little over three hours. The Polish player prevailed 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), clinching the third set tiebreaker to progress to the next round. IANS

