Mustafizur Rahman heads to KKR for Rs 9.20 crore, Holder goes to GT for 7 crore

Abu Dhabi: The accelerated round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday witnessed some major highlights with Bangladesh left-armer Mustafizur Rahman heading to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 9.20 crores, West Indies veteran Jason Holder going to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs 7 crores and Sri Lanka's leading T20I run-getter Pathum Nissanka going to Delhi Capitals (DC) for Rs 4 crores.

Besides the international stars getting attention, the night continued to be a big payday for Indian uncapped players as MP batter Akshat Raghuvanshi went to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 2.2 crores and left-arm pacer from MP, Mangesh Yadav, went to RCB for Rs 5.2 crores.

Nissanka had a base price of Rs 75 lakhs, and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and DC started a bidding war over it. DC emerged victorious in the bid and took him for Rs 4 crores. He is the leading run-getter for SL, with 2,345 runs at an SR of 126.96, including a century and 18 fifties. He has this year made 625 T20I runs at an average of 36.76, with a century and four fifties and an improved strike rate of almost 150. With 226 runs in five innings at an average of 45.20 and a SR of over 191, with three fifties, he is the top run-getter in International League T20 (ILT20) with the Gulf Giants.

The experienced Windies star Holder attracted CSK and Gujarat Titans (GT) in the bidding war, and the price reached Rs seven crores, and it was GT which prevailed. He has taken 90 wickets in 64 T20s at an average of 21.54, with six four-fers, the most by a bowler this year. For WI, he has featured in 86 T20Is, scoring 746 runs at a strike rate of over 135 and taking 97 wickets at an average of 26.87.

Mustafizur entered the auction with a base price of Rs two crores. Having played for DC last season as an injury replacement, it was they who opened the bidding. 'Fizz', who also took 14 wickets for CSK in the 2024 season, drew attention from the Men in Yellow, and these two both teams started a bidding war. KKR interrupted the war and got him for Rs 9.20 crores. With 387 wickets in 308 matches at an average of above 21, Mustafizur brings a lot of experience and match-winning ability to the side.

Also, former KKR star Rahul Tripathi finally returned home for Rs 75 lakh, his base price following a poor season with CSK last year. He featured in 28 matches for the franchise from 2020-21, scoring 627 runs at an average of 26.13, SR of above 135 and three fifties.

Australian all-rounder Matthew Short, a two-time Big Bash League MVP, went to CSK for Rs 1.5 crores, having made 382 runs in 19 innings at an SR of over 155 with a fifty for Australia and taking eight wickets with his useful spin at an average of 17.00. Another Aussie all-rounder, who shot to fame with an unbeaten 61* at Adelaide, which won Australia the ODI series against India, went to Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs three crores. In 36 T20s, he has scored 705 runs at an average of 33.57, SR of above 136 and taken 13 wickets. Started off the BBL latest season with a match-winning 59 for Perth Scorchers. (ANI)

