‘My coaching days end here,’ says Mathias Boe after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s exit

New Delhi: Mathias Boe, the coach of India badminton men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, has said his coaching days are over and won’t be continuing in coaching capacity anywhere else ‘for now at least’.

Boe’s comments came after Satwik and Chirag bowed out in the quarterfinals of men’s doubles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics after losing 21-13, 14-21, 16-21 to Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

“I know the feeling all too well myself. Pushing yourself to the limit everyday, to be in the best shape of your life, and then things doesn’t go as you would have hoped for. I know you guys are gutted, I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it wasn’t meant to be.”

“But you have everything to be proud of, how hard you have worked in this Olympics camp, battling injuries, even taken injections to reduce the pain, that is dedication, that is passion and that is a lot of Heart. You have won so much over the past years and you are going to win so much more in the future.” IANS

