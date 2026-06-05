My focus is fully on playing red-ball cricket, says Kuldeep ahead of Test against Afghanistan

New Chandigarh: India’s left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has said his focus is ‘fully on playing red-ball cricket’ as he prepares to lead the spin attack in the one-off Test against Afghanistan, starting on Saturday.

Kuldeep managed only 10 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 38.10 and an economy rate of 10.29, as the Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs. The early exit, however, gave him additional time to prepare for the rigours of a longer format.

In 17 Tests so far, Kuldeep has picked up 76 wickets at an average of 22.4. "As an attacking spinner, I want to get breakthroughs for the team regularly, and that's my only mindset. My focus is fully on playing red-ball cricket. There are several important Test series coming up, especially the five-match series against Australia at home.

“That series will play a crucial role in determining our campaign in this World Test Championship cycle. I know the challenges will be there when we play in Sri Lanka and travel to New Zealand for two matches. But it is important to have the right frame of mind and fulfil the role given to me to the best of my ability.

“I believe that if you have a quality spin attack in your team, you can break the game open in any situation. It is a huge component of a successful Test side because, if you have quality, you can take wickets anywhere, irrespective of the conditions," said Kuldeep on JioHotstar.

From a personal perspective, Kuldeep admitted the mental transition of bowling from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to preparing for Test cricket has been a demanding one. “It is tough when you switch from IPL cricket to red-ball cricket. Preparation becomes very necessary. Luckily, I have time. I practised for at least 10 to 15 days and got the feel of the red ball.

“Bowling in Test cricket is different. In T20, you are always attacking. You always think about going after the batter. But in Test cricket, the batter has a lot of time. It all depends on how much patience you have and how long you can keep bowling in the right areas. Consistency in a good length matters.

“That is a big challenge. Tactics also matter a lot. Some players are coming straight after the IPL final. They don't have that much time. But I'm sure they have prepared well. So yes, it's a challenge, but I'm confident that everyone is preparing themselves well.”

He also shared his thoughts on welcoming newbie spinners Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey into the spin bowling department at the expense of a rested Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

"The preparations have been going well for the Afghanistan Test match. We have had two net sessions so far. Yes, Jaddu bhai is not there. He is a regular in Tests. We will also miss Axar Patel. But the preparations have been good.

“Youngsters Harsh Dubey and Manav Suthar are here. Washington is also playing Test cricket quite regularly now, so he is well settled in the setup. Over the last two years, they have been part of India A tours.

“They are also playing the Duleep Trophy and Irani Trophy regularly. They might lack international experience, but when it comes to preparation and match awareness when it comes to red-ball cricket, they are absolutely on top because they have been playing regularly." IANS

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