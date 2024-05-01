Nagaon shine in Amateur Kickboxing Championship held at Nehru Indoor stadium in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Among 10 kickboxers, 7 bagged gold while other 3 secured silver medals from Nagaon Amateur Kickboxing Association in the 5th All Assam Kickboxing Championship held at Nehru Indoor stadium in Guwahati.

The event was organized on April 27 and 28 by Amateur Kickboxing Association, Assam. The team was led by Jyotirmoy Bodo, the president of Nagaon Amateur Kickboxing Association and Nabajyoti Baruah as head coach, a press note asserted here.

