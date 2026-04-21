Nahid Rana stars as Bangladesh down New Zealand to level ODI series

DHAKA: Pace sensation Nahid Rana took 5-32 to lead Bangladesh to a comfortable six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second one-day international and level the three-match series at 1-1 on Monday.

Rana registered his second five-wicket ODI haul as Bangladesh bundled out New Zealand for 198, a total it overhauled with 14.3 overs to spare in Dhaka.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who top-scored with 76, and Najmul Hossain Shanto, retired hurt on 50, steered the host to 199-4 in 35.3 overs, setting up a series decider on Thursday in Chattogram.

Bangladesh suffered early blows with opener Saif Hassan and Soumya Sarkar out for eight apiece, but Tanzid hit back with an aggressive counter-attack that hauled the host to 67 in 10 overs.

Tanzid found an able ally in Shanto, and the left-handed pair put on 120 runs for the third-wicket stand to put the chase firmly in Bangladesh’s control.

Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox briefly threatened to spark a collapse, dismissing Tanzid and Litton Das in quick succession - both falling while attempting to clear the boundary.

Tanzid struck 10 fours and four sixes in his 58-ball knock. Litton made seven. Shanto kept his calm as he raised his fifty off 71 balls, but was forced to retire due to severe cramp.

Earlier, the 23-year-old Rana set up the win during New Zealand’s innings after he operated across four separate spells and struck in the first over of each new burst.

Left-arm quick Shoriful Islam provided strong support, returning 2-32 from his 10 overs, including the wicket of Nick Kelly (83).

New Zealand’s innings was held together almost single-handedly by opener Kelly, who made 83 for his maiden ODI half-century.

No other visiting batter reached 20, with Muhammad Abbas the next highest scorer, on 19. Agencies

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