Nahida Akter Named Bangladesh Women’s New T20I Captain

Dhaka: Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter on Sunday has been named as Bangladesh’s new women's T20I captain. Nahida will take over from wicketkeeper-batter Nigar Sultana, who stepped down from the role after the Asian Games.

Sobhana Mostary has been named vice-captain of the T20I side. "We sat with members of the selection panel along with others and decided to hand over the T20I captaincy to Nahida. Sobhana Mostary will be her deputy," BCB women's wing chairman Rafiqul Islam was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Nahida had been widely tipped to succeed Nigar, after having served as her deputy ever since the wicketkeeper-batter was handed the T20I captaincy in 2022. Rafiqul added the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) felt it was the right moment to promote her after spending four years as Nigar's understudy. (IANS)

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