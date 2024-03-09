Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, Caroline Wozniacki reach second round of Indian Wells

Indian Wells: Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Caroline Wozniacki reached the second round of Indian Wells on Thursday while former world number one Venus Williams was heading for victory before losing the last 10 games to Japan’s Nao Hibino.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, who returned to the tour in January after a maternity break, fell behind 2-1 in the first set to qualifier Sara Errani when she misfired on an overhead into the net in windy conditions. But the Japanese player settled in from there, using her power to push the Italian around the court and won 10 of the final 11 games to advance 6-3, 6-1.

Former U.S. Open champion Raducanu beat Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 6-3 earlier in the day to set up a second-round clash with 30th seed Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Wozniacki, 33, scored her first win in the California desert since 2019, beating Zhu Lin 7-6(6) 6-1 in a match that began on Wednesday before being halted due to rain. Seven-time Grand Slam champion Williams looked poised for victory leading 6-2, 3-2 before Hibino turned the tables for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win.

Danielle Collins will face world number one Iga Swiatek in a blockbuster second-round clash after the American edged Russian qualifier Erika Andreeva 7-6(3), 7-6(6). Agencies

