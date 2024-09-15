Naomi Osaka Ends Four-Year Coaching Partnership with Wim Fissette

New Delhi: Naomi Osaka, the former World No.1, has announced the end of her four-year coaching partnership with Wim Fissette, marking a significant shift in her tennis journey. Osaka took to Instagram Stories on Friday to confirm the split, expressing gratitude and fondness for Fissette’s contribution to her career.

“Four years, two Slams and a whole lot of memories,” Osaka wrote in a post to her Instagram stories. “Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person. Wishing you all the best.”

Osaka and Fissette’s collaboration spanned two distinct periods. Their first chapter together began during the 2019 offseason and continued through the summer of 2022.

They reunited last summer as Osaka prepared to return to tennis following the birth of her daughter, Shai, in July 2023. Under Fissette’s guidance, Osaka achieved notable success, including winning the 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open. The pair also reached the finals of the 2020 Cincinnati Open and the 2022 Miami Open.

The timing of the announcement comes eight months into Osaka’s comeback on the Hologic WTA Tour, which began at the Brisbane International in January. Despite an optimistic outlook and impressive victories over six Top 20 players, Osaka has faced challenges in her return, reaching only two quarterfinals in the 16 tournaments she has competed in this season. Her current ranking is No. 75.

Osaka’s most recent tournament was the US Open, where she was defeated in the second round by eventual semifinalist Karolina Muchova. Her 2024 Grand Slam performances have been underwhelming, as she did not advance past the second round in any of the four major tournaments.

However, she did secure her first Top 10 victory since 2020 against Jelena Ostapenko in the first round in Queens. IANS

