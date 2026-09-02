Naomi Osaka pays tribute to NBA icon Allen Iversen in US Open first-round win

NEW YORK: Naomi Osaka paid tribute to NBA icon Allan Iversen in yet another bold Grand Slam walk-on outfit at the U.S. Open on Monday before dispatching Russian Anastasia Zakharova 7-6(6), 7-6(3) to move to the second round.

Osaka entered the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a hooded tunic featuring patchwork-style panels adorned with press clippings from past tournament appearances and a billowing white tulle train.

The four-time Grand Slam champion looked set for a straightforward victory after racing into a 4-1 lead in the first set, only for her opponent to fightback and force a tiebreak in both sets.

“It’s my tribute to Iverson,” Osaka said of the NBA Hall of Famer. “I really like him a lot.

“Nike said basketball, so I said ‘you want basketball, I’ll give you basketball’. I like expressing myself through clothes and I’m glad you guys appreciate it.”

Osaka held her nerve in both tie-breaks to withstand the World No. 101’s pressure and complete a straight set win.

“I would say it took everything (to win),” Osaka said as the clock approached 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I have no idea what time it is. Thanks for staying,” she told fans. “I’m grateful to be ?able to play on this court again.

“I just told myself to not have any regrets. I wanted to come out and compete. I haven’t played since Toronto, so I was a little rusty. I get nervous in the first rounds. I want to do well and show you guys new outfits.”

Osaka will face Czechia’s Katerina Siniakova in the second round. Agencies

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