Napoli appointed Antonio Conte as new head coach: Serie A

MILAN: Napoli has appointed Antonio Conte as manager, the Serie A club said on Wednesday, with the Italian signing a contract until 2027.

Conte will be coming back from a one-year break following his departure from the position of head coach at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

He will take charge of a Napoli team that endured a lacklustre season, finishing in 10th place as they sought to defend their title as champions of the 2022-23 season.

“I can certainly promise one thing: I will do my utmost for the growth of the team and the club. My commitment, along with that of my staff, will be total,” Conte said in a statement.

The 54-year-old boasts extensive experience in the Serie A, having secured four league titles as head coach of Inter Milan and Juventus, in addition to winning the Premier League title with Chelsea. Agencies

