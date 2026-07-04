Napoli appoints Massimiliano Allegri as head coach on three-year deal

MILAN: Serie A runner-up Napoli officially appointed Massimiliano Allegri as its new head coach on Friday.

The appointment had been expected for weeks after Antonio Conte confirmed at the end of May that he would leave Napoli, while AC Milan parted ways with Allegri following what the club described as “an unequivocal failure” of a season.

Allegri has signed a three-year contract with Napoli.

The 58-year-old led Milan to the Serie A title in 2011 during his first spell in charge of the Rossoneri. He later enjoyed a trophy-laden tenure at Juventus, winning five league titles and as many Italian Cup trophies.

Allegri returned to Milan last year with the task of guiding the club back to the Champions League after it had finished eighth in Serie A the previous season.

Despite spending much of the campaign in the top two and challenging for the title, Milan won only two of its final eight matches. The late slump saw the Rossoneri drop to fifth place on the final day of the season. Agencies

Also Read: Julian Nagelsmann Steps Down as Germany Head Coach After World Cup Exit