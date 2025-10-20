Napoli lose at Torino after late VAR ruling

MILAN: An injury-hit Napoli suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Torino on Saturday, with Giovanni Simeone scoring the game’s only goal for the hosts.

The reigning champion was missing both Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund through injury and struggled to find its attacking rhythm.

The result marked Napoli’s second league defeat of the season, leaving it level on 15 points with AS Roma at the top of the table, which lost 0-1 against Inter.

Simeone, on loan at Torino from Napoli, broke the deadlock after 32 minutes, pouncing on a loose ball in the box to work some space and slot his finish into the net.

Napoli took control in the second half, launching a relentless offensive in search of an equaliser that soon turned into a siege around the Torino goal, but it struggled to create clear chances.

Noa Lang thought he had salvaged a late equalizer for Napoli deep into stoppage time, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Inter Milan earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory at AS Roma, with an early strike from Ange-Yoan Bonny tightening the race at the top of Serie A.

The result denied Roma the chance to take the outright lead at the top of the table, instead leaving it level on 15 points with Inter and Napoli at the summit. Agencies

