Napoli Thrash Cremonese 4-0 to Stall Inter’s Serie A Title Party

MILAN: Napoli cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Cremonese on Friday night, a result which means Serie A leader Inter Milan will have to wait at least another week to celebrate the title win and leaves the visitor in serious relegation trouble.

Napoli are second in the standings on 69 points, nine behind Inter who is away to Torino on Sunday and three points ahead of AC Milan who hosts Juventus.

Cremonese is third from bottom, level on 28 points with Lecce who is in the safety zone ahead of a trip to Hellas Verona. Verona is second from bottom on 18 points and looks Serie B bound along with bottom club Pisa.

With its title defence all but over, Napoli were still keen to impress after a dismal performance last weekend when it failed to register a single shot on target in a 2-0 home loss to Lazio.

“After Lazio, we spoke, I coach intelligent guys and they understood what didn’t work,” Napoli boss Antonio Conte told DAZN before kickoff. “Today we have to get back on track.” Agencies

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