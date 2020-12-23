Narain Karthikeyan to lead first all-Indian endurance racing team

NEW DELHI: India's first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan will lead an all-Indian team at the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series in February 2021. Racing Team India is the first team to compete internationally in endurance racing with an all-Indian line-up and while it has confirmed its entry at Asian Le Mans, it has set its eyes on the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in France later in the year.



Karthikeyan will be accompanied by endurance racer Arjun Maini, who has just come off a season off the 2020 European Le Mans Series with Algarve Pro Racing, and Naveen Rao, who is the reigning IMSA Prototype Challenge champion. The team will drive an ORECA 07 car in the LMP2 class, and have technical support from Algarve Pro Racing Team. IANS



