National champion Velavan Senthilkumar storms into Batch Open final

New Delhi: National champion Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the 12th final of his career in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour at the USD 12,000 Batch Open Challenger event in Paris. The top-seeded Indian, ranked 58 in the World, defeated Hong Kong’s Andes Ling 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 in 22 minutes in the semifinals on Saturday.

On Friday, Senthilkumar defeated the fifth-seeded Czech 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 37 minutes in the quarterfinals to set up a last-four clash against Hong Kong’s Ling.

He will take on Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico for the title. IANS

