National Hockey League to start 56-game season on January 13

WASHINGTON: The National Hockey League (NHL) and NHL Players' Association have reached an agreement to play a 56-game regular season starting on January 13, 2021. The 31 NHL teams will be realigned in four new divisions for the new season, namely North, Central, East and West, and all play will be within respective regions through the first two rounds of the playoffs to reduce the risk of Covid-19. The North Division contains only the seven Canadian teams, reports Xinhua news agency. IANS



