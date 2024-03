National Para Swimming Championship: Assam Para Swimming Team named

GUWAHATI: 17 Members Assam Para Swimming Team will participate in the XXIII National Para Swimming Championship scheduled to be held at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Para Swimmers are Male - Anowar Sikdar, Krishna Das, Anyatam Rajkumar, Shahadat Ali Sikdar, Akkas Ali, Hukeswae Deka, Kutup Ali, Debilal Mili and Shanewaz Alum, Female - Preety Das, Reboti Namasudra, Shajida Begum and Yesmina Khatu. Team Head Coach - Rajib Dey, Team Manager - Khagen Chandra Kalita.

