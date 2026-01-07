National Shooting C’ship: Asab, Anushka crowned double trap champions

New Delhi: Mohd. Asab of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan’s Anushka Singh Bhati emerged as the men’s and women’s national champions respectively as the Double Trap competitions at the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (Shotgun) concluded at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range near New Delhi on Tuesday.

Mohd. Asab shot 27, 25, 28, and 21 across four rounds to claim the gold medal in the men’s double trap with an aggregate of 101 hits. Ankur Mittal of ONGC finished close behind to claim the silver medal with 99 (26, 25, 24, 24), while Ketan Bhimjibhai Patel of Gujarat secured the bronze with 90 hits (25, 21, 23, 21).

The women’s double trap national title went to Anushka Singh Bhati of Rajasthan, who topped the field with 77 hits (14, 18, 21, 24) to win gold. The remaining podium places in the women’s category were decided by a shoot-off, with Varsha Varman of Madhya Pradesh (16, 22, 15, 20) claiming the silver medal after prevailing by +2 hits in the shoot-off against Gujarat’s Yeshaya Hafiz Contractor, who settled for bronze with +1 hits, as both shooters had finished the competition level on 73 birdies.

Yeshaya (16, 20, 18, 19), however, enjoyed a standout showing in the women’s junior and youth categories, claiming the gold medal in both categories, ahead of Krishika Joshi of Punjab, who took silver with 72, and Avani Alankar Koli of Maharashtra, who secured bronze with 71. The same trio repeated their podium positions in the youth category.

In the junior men’s category, Punjab’s Bhai Shiraz Singh Sidhu emerged champion after a tie at the top, winning gold with 89+2 hits following a shoot-off. State teammate Keshav Chauhan settled for silver with 89 hits, while Tavrez Singh Sandhu, also of Punjab, completed an all-Punjab podium by winning bronze with 83 hits.

In the youth men’s, Manavrajinsinh Rajendrasinh Chudasama of Gujarat topped the standings to win gold with 80 bridies. Jagatveer Singh of Punjab claimed the silver medal with 78, while Samarjit Pranil Ingle of Maharashtra finished third to take bronze with 77 hits. IANS

