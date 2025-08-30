National Sports Day: Mandaviya inaugurates new track at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

New Delhi: Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated a new track at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on National Sports Day 2025 on Friday and also participated in a race on the track.

National Sports Day is celebrated annually on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. This day is celebrated as a tribute to our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage.

After the inauguration, Mansukh Mandaviya told the media, "Today, on the occasion of National Sports Day, a 3-day Khel Mahotsav has begun across the country... This effort aims to make India a sporting nation. I believe that no classroom is bigger than a playground or stadium, and no teacher is better than sports..."

Earlier in the month, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) approved the submission of a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during its Special General Meeting (SGM).

An IOA source confirmed, "Ahmedabad is likely going to be the city to host the Commonwealth Games 2030." Proposals are expected to be submitted by August 31, and Commonwealth Sport is expected to decide on the host city in November.

The meeting discussed three key matters, the consideration and passing of the audited statement of accounts for the financial year 2023-24, the appointment of a statutory auditor for 2024-25, and the proposal to seek approval for submitting a bid to host the 2030 Games in India, along with any related actions required for the process.

Sharing his thoughts on hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "For two international events, India has submitted a letter of intent. One is the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the other is the Olympics 2036. For the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the Indian Olympic Association has already submitted its bid. The Indian government and cabinet have also given their approval." (ANI)

