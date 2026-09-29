Nations League: Greece Shock Germany; Netherlands, Portugal, Denmark Secure Wins

LONDON: Greece scored a 74th-minute goal through Dimitris Kourbelis to stun hosts Germany 1-0 in their Nations League Group A2 on Sunday to top the group and spoil coach Juergen Klopp's home debut on the German bench.

It was the first ever victory for the Greeks in 11 matches against the Germans, and they now lead their group on six points from two matches. Germany are on one point.

The hosts were in control for most of the game and had close to 80% possession in the first half alone but they were ultimately punished for sloppy defending, especially in the second half, which gave the Greeks space to attack.

In the same group, Netherlands earned a 2-1 victory over Serbia thanks to Mexx Meerdink's double strike on his second appearance for his country.

It was the first win under new coach Xavi Hernandez following their draw with Germany on Thursday.

Joao Felix scored for the second consecutive Nations League match as defending champions Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench throughout, edged past hosts Norway 2-1 to top Group A4 with two wins from two matches so far.

The Norwegians cancelled out Felix's 17th-minute lead with Erling Haaland's equaliser before Goncalo Ramos's chip won it for the visitors.

Ben Davies scored a 53rd-minute own goal and Gustav Isaksen added another on the hour as Denmark eased past Wales 2-0 to earn their first points in Group A4.

In a politically charged encounter in Group B3, Ireland scored twice in three minutes early in the first half to ease past Israel 3-0. Agencies

Also Read: Playing for numbers never works, aim is always to play for winning matches: Virat Kohli