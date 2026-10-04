Nations League: Zidane’s France held by Italy; Belgium whip Turkey

PARIS: Zinedine Zidane's perfect start to life as France manager came to an end when his side were held to a 1-1 draw by Italy in their Nations League meeting at the Stade de France on Friday night, where the hosts went down to 10 men in the closing minutes.

France had won 1-0 away to both Turkey and Belgium in Zidane's first two games, but after Michael Olise put the French ahead 10 minutes after the break, Alessandro Bastoni levelled for Italy.

Zidane's first home game in charge came against the same opposition he had faced in his final international match as a player.

That 2006 World Cup final, which Italy won on penalties, will forever be remembered for Zidane's headbutt to the chest of Marco Materazzi which led to his red card in extra-time.

Belgium beat Turkey 3-0 in the other Group A1 game, with Kevin De Bruyne putting the hosts ahead in the 10th minute after a one-two with Dodi Lukebakio.

Lukebakio twice hit the post before De Bruyne scored again on the hour mark from the edge of the box.

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to replace Lukebakio and wrapped up the win 14 minutes from time with his 94th international goal.

France lead the group on seven points, one ahead of Belgium. Italy are on four points with Turkey yet to get off the mark.

In Friday's other matches, Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Poland earned their first victory in Group B4, overcoming ten-man Romania 6-0.

Edin Džeko made his 152nd and final appearance for Bosnia and Herzegovina in their 1-1 draw against Sweden, who still head Group B4 by two points.

Ciaron Brown and Isaac Price struck in the opening 22 minutes, the former adding a third, as Northern Ireland beat Ukraine 3-0 to open up a three-point lead at the Group B2 summit.

Montenegro are five points clear of the pack in Group C2 after maintaining their 100 percent record with a 2-1 triumph in Latvia. Agencies

Also Read: VVS Laxman hails India’s back-to-back gold at Asian Games