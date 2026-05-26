Navarro storms back into Top 30 after Strasbourg title boosts French Open momentum

New Delhi: The final week of clay-court action before the French Open produced notable movement in the latest WTA rankings, with title wins in Strasbourg and Rabat driving a fresh reshuffle across the standings.

The standout rise came from Emma Navarro, who surged back into the Top 30 after capturing the Strasbourg Open title. The American climbed 14 places to World No. 25 following a decisive turnaround in form, having entered the tournament with a 5–11 season record after a month-long break due to illness earlier in the year.

Navarro’s run to the WTA 500 title marked her third career trophy and first on clay, featuring resilient three-set wins over Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko, along with a statement victory over a Top 10 opponent. The result restores momentum for the former World No. 8, who had slipped to No. 39 prior to the tournament. IANS

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