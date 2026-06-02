Navhyam Nihan Borah Wins Silver at International Speed Skating Championship in Jakarta

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s young skater Navhyam Nihan Borah won a silver medal at the International Speed Skating Championship that concluded in Jakarta on Sunday.

Representing India alongside skaters from across the country, Navhyam competed against participants from nations including Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Indonesia. Demonstrating exceptional skill and determination, he secured the silver medal in the 400-metre Speed Race in the Basic Inline Skating Boys Category C.

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