Nayan Moni bags silver at Nations Cup Lawn Bowls Championships 2026

Arjuna awardee Nayan Moni Saikia won silver in women’s singles at the 7-Nations Cup 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, losing 1-2 in the final to Malaysia’s Nor Farah Ain Abdullah.
Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Arjuna awardee Nayan Moni Saikia bagged a silver in the prestigious 7-Nations Cup Lawn Bowls Championships 2026 that concluded at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. Saikia finished runner-up in women’s singles going down fighting to Malaysian opponent Nor Farah Ain Abdullah 1-2 via tiebreakers.

Host Malaysia bagged all the four gold medals in the apex invitation tournament where the top eight countries of the world participate in men and women’s singles and pairs events. The championship assumes significance because it is assumed as a dress rehearsal ahead of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026.

