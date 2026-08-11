Neeraj Chopra hails India’s World Athletics U20 Championship medallists

NEW DELHI: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday urged the junior athletes of the country to keep up the momentum after their good show in the World Athletics U20 Championships in the USA where they won three medals.

With two silver and one bronze in the championships in Eugene, India equalled the medal haul of the 2021 and 2022 editions.

Chopra, who had won a javelin gold and set still-standing world junior record of 86.48m in the 2016 edition, said not only winning the medals, the youngsters must have gained experience of competing with international athletes in the championships.

“Congratulations to the entire Indian contingent at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, who gave their best for the country and returned not just with medals, but so much of exposure and experience of competing with international athletes,” Chopra wrote on ‘X’.

High jumper Basant Kumar Meghwal and long jumper Shahnawaz Khan won a silver and a bronze to become the first Indians to win a medal each in their respective events in the global U20 showpiece.

“A first of many for Basant Kumar Meghwal and Shahnawaz Khan, who won Silver and Bronze at the U-20 Worlds in the Men’s High Jump and Long Jump, respectively. Kudos to them and the team behind the scenes working with such incredible talent!” Chopra said in another message.

Ashish Yadav had opened India’s medal account with a silver in the men’s javelin throw, and Chopra had already expressed his happiness about another javelin thrower from the country winning yet another medal in the junior showpiece. Agencies

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