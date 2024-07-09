Neeraj Chopra has a niggling injury: Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adille J Sumariwalla

New Delhi: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president, Adille J Sumariwalla, said on Monday that Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has a niggling injury in his abductor muscle, but he is training well and absolutely good to go and perform at Paris 2024 Olympics, starting from July 26 onwards.

Sumariwalla was speaking at a special event on ‘India’s Preparation for Paris 2024' at the Alliance francaise de Delhi, organized by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI).

Speaking to ANI, Adille said about Neeraj’s injury woes ahead of Paris 2024, “He always had a back strap. His injury is not in the back. He had a niggling feeling in his abductor muscle in the leg which is his top leg. I have spoken to his coach. His coach says that he is absolutely fine and he is training and he is good to go.”

On Neeraj’s chances of a gold at Paris 2024, Andille said that Neeraj has competed all over the world and venue does not make a difference to him.

“It really makes no difference. He has competed here before so it is not a new venue for him. We are confident that he will do well,” said the AFI president. (ANI)

