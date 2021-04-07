Neeraj Chopra, Hima Das set for training-cum-competition stint in Turkey

NEW DELHI: India's top track and field athletes, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and sprinter Hima Das will embark on a training-cum-competition tour of Turkey later this month, the national federation said on Tuesday.



Apart from Chopra and fellow Olympic bound javelin thrower Shivpal Singh, country's relay racers (both 4x100m and 4x400m men and women) will be part of the 40-odd contingent that also includes coaches.

They will be based at the Turkish city of Antalya and take part in some competitions, where some athletes can try and qualify for the Olympics.

Hima, who won a silver in individual 400m and a gold each in women's 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relays in the 2018 Asian Games, is set to train for the 4x100m relay.

The Indian relay teams are set to take part in the World Athletics Relays at Silesia in Poland on May 1 and 2.

Indian track and field athletes have earlier trained at Antalya, before the 2016 Rio Olympics and again in 2019. Agencies

