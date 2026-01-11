Neeraj Chopra parts ways with coach Jan Zelezny

New Delhi: The 2020 Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and javelin legend Jan Zelezny have mutually agreed to end their coaching partnership, during which the Indian star crossed the 90-metre barrier but failed to retain his World Athletics Championship gold medal.

However, both Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Zelenzy described their association as a partnership characterised by growth, trust, and meaningful collaboration.

Chopra, who made history by winning India’s first gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Olympic Games and followed it up with a silver in Paris in 2024, and Zelezny made an immediate impact in their very first competition together, creating a moment the nation had been waiting for. IANS

Also Read: Malaysia Open: Can’t expect match to be easy even when you’re leading, says Sindhu after semis exit