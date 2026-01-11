Sports

Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra and javelin legend Jan Zelezny have ended their coaching partnership after Chopra crossed 90m but missed out on retaining his World Championship gold.
Neeraj Chopra parts ways with coach Jan Zelezny
New Delhi: The 2020 Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and javelin legend Jan Zelezny have mutually agreed to end their coaching partnership, during which the Indian star crossed the 90-metre barrier but failed to retain his World Athletics Championship gold medal.

However, both Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Zelenzy described their association as a partnership characterised by growth, trust, and meaningful collaboration.

Chopra, who made history by winning India’s first gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Olympic Games and followed it up with a silver in Paris in 2024, and Zelezny made an immediate impact in their very first competition together, creating a moment the nation had been waiting for. IANS

