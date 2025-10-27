NEUFC share spoils, FC Goa ease past Jamshedpur FC

NEW DELHI: FC Goa maintained their winning form against Jamshedpur FC in the AIFF Super Cup, beating them 2-0 in what was a repeat of the previous edition's final. Earlier on the day, NorthEast United FC played out a 2-2 draw with I-League winners Inter Kashi at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

The two-time Durand Cup champions struck twice through Alaaeddine Ajaraie (18’) and Miguel Zabaco (40’) while Inter Kashi, fielding an all-Indian line-up, were first to break the deadlock through Harmanpreet Singh (5’) and again struck back through Karthik Panicker (74’) to hold the Highlanders.

In what was the first-ever encounter between the two sides, both teams delivered a spirited contest despite a rainy Bambolim pitch.

The GMC Stadium saw an intense and pacey opening half. Action kicked off at the speed of light just five minutes into the game when Inter Kashi got an early breakthrough. Harmanpreet Singh slotted home a loose ball, giving the I-League champions the lead and leaving the Highlanders’ backline unsettled. Agencies

