New Delhi: RCB Cancels Practice Session Ahead of IPL 2024 Eliminator Due to Security Concerns

NEW DELHI: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepared for IPL 2024 Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals (RR) an unexpected security concern led to cancellation of only practice session before match. The session was scheduled at Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad on Tuesday due to security threats, RCB decided to forgo practice.

The security concern reportedly arose over safety of Virat Kohli. According to report franchise did not hold press conference on eve of match. This added to unusual situation. Although there were no direct terror threats. Four individuals were arrested in Ahmedabad on suspicion of terrorist activity.

Anil Patel, secretary of Gujarat Cricket Association explained, "There was no terror threat. We had made provisions for both teams to practice at Gujarat College ground. RCB were initially scheduled to practice from 2 to 5 pm then changed it to 3 to 6 pm. However, Rajasthan Royals practiced from 3:30 to 6:30 pm. With their full squad."

Patel further added that RCB opted out of practice due to prevailing heatwave in the city. "We offered indoor practice facility at Gujarat College and Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB chose not to practice because of heatwave."

Despite these explanations Gujarat Police hinted that Kohli's security was primary reason behind cancellation. Police officer Vijay Singh Jwala stated, "Virat Kohli learned about arrests after arriving in Ahmedabad. His security is our utmost priority. RCB did not want to take any risks. They canceled all commitments for the day. Rajasthan Royals were also informed. They proceeded with their practice."

Security measures were significantly heightened around RCB's team hotel. Access was restricted even for IPL-accredited members. A 'green corridor' was also created for Rajasthan Royals to reach training ground. Some RR players including R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Riyan Parag chose to stay at hotel. Skipper Sanju Samson arrived at ground later than scheduled.

With these security concerns in mind strict measures are expected for IPL 2024 Eliminator between RCB and RR on Wednesday ensuring safety of all players and staff involved.