New Star Club, Sporting United Win GSA Inter Club & Open Table Tennis Championship in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: New Star Club and Sporting United emerged champions in the GSA Inter Club & Open Table Tennis Championship, which concluded at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium here on Sunday. In a closely contested Men’s Team Championship final, New Star Club edged past Maharana Club with a narrow 3-2 victory. Meanwhile, Sporting United put up a strong performance in the Women’s Team Championship, defeating Ambari United Club 3-1 to lift the title.

Individual award winners: Under 11 Girls: Janeski P. Aryan. Under 11 Boys: Rivaan K. Kashyap. Under 13 Girls: Nafisha Rajia. Under 13 Boys: Pratik Bhattacharyya. Under 15 Girls: Tanaya Kalita. Under 15 Boys: Debanga S. Baruah. Under 17 Girls: Devika Barman. Under 17 Boys: Divyansh Kashyap. Under 19 Girls: Ishani Gogoi. Under 19 Boys: Divyansh Kashyap. Women’s: Gargi Saikia. Men’s: Chinmoy Sarma.

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