New Zealand Cricket chief quits after split over new T20 league

AUCKLAND: The boss of New Zealand cricket resigned on Friday after a long and bitter dispute with players and member associations over the future of T20 cricket in the country. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive Scott Weenink, a businessman and former first-class cricketer for Wellington, stepped down after just over two years in the job.

A split had developed between Weenink and players, and member associations, over a proposed franchise T20 league that would replace the country’s domestic Super Smash.

Tentatively named NZ20, the new league would target foreign investment and ownership, likely through IPL franchises and aim to attract top overseas players. IANS

