New Zealand move to third in World Test Championship standings

Wellington: New Zealand have boosted their prospects of a second appearance in the ICC World Test Championship Final with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second Test in Wellington on Friday.

The win earned New Zealand 12 World Test Championship points and allowed the 2021 champions to leapfrog Pakistan and India to join Sri Lanka in third place on the standings.

New Zealand now have a win-loss percentage of 66.67, with leaders Australia (100 percent) and second-placed South Africa (75 percent) the only teams ahead of them. Agencies

