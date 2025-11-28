New Zealand pacer Ben Sears to play club cricket in Melbourne

Melbourne: New Zealand fast bowler Ben Sears is set for a short playing spell in Victoria Premier Cricket as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

Sears will feature in six matches for Melbourne University Cricket Club - five T20s and one 50-over game - aiming to be ready for Wellington’s Super Smash campaign beginning in late December. If he returns to full fitness, he is expected to be in contention for New Zealand’s T20 World Cup squad in February.

The 27-year-old has been out of action since the T20I series against Australia in early October, following a recurrence of the hamstring issue that also kept him out of February’s Champions Trophy. IANS

