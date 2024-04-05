New Zealand women cricket team bowler Rosemary Mair ruled out of ODI series against England with back injury

Hamilton: New Zealand women cricket team bowler Rosemary Mair has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against England due to a back injury.

“Mair felt pain in her back while training in Wellington late last week and was subsequently ruled out of the first ODI against England at the Cello Basin Reserve on Monday,” the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement read.

“The 25-year-old fast bowler travelled with the team to Hamilton but was unable to complete training at Seddon Park on Wednesday, so a decision was made for her to return home to begin a period of rehabilitation,” it added.

Molly Penfold has been called in to the ODI squad as Mair’s replacement.

Head coach Ben Sawyer said the decision to rule Mair out of the series was made with an eye on the team’s heavy winter of cricket ahead.

“We’re all gutted for Rosemary as she has been a key member of the squad throughout the series against England. We have a big winter of cricket ahead with tours to England and Australia before the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, so we want to be cautious and give Rosemary ample time to recover and be ready to go again when we depart for England,” said Sawyer. IANS

Also Read: Spain’s great basketball player Rudy Fernandez to retire

Also Watch: