New Zealand women's cricket team captain Sophie Devine out of 5th T20I against England

Wellington: New Zealand women's cricket team captain Sophie Devine has been ruled out of the fifth T20I against England following a quad injury she sustained on Wednesday while bowling in the fourth match of the series.

"A subsequent scan in Wellington this morning confirmed Devine had sustained a grade one quad strain which would require a short period of rehabilitation," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement

"Devine will remain with the squad in Wellington and undergo a rehabilitation programme which will determine her availability for the ODI series against England which starts at the Cello Basin Reserve on Monday," it added.

New Zealand A batter Georgia Plimmer has been called in to the squad as Devine’s replacement and will assemble with the squad in Wellington on Thursday.

Meanwhile, England spinner Sophie Glenn will also miss the next three matches of her side's tour of New Zealand as she continues her recovery from concussion. IANS

Also Read: IPL 2024: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard Support Kwena Maphaka after his tough outing in debut match

Also Watch: