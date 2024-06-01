New Zealand women’s team wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout retires from international cricket

Christchurch: New Zealand women’s team wicketkeeper-batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout has announced retirement from international cricket but will continue playing domestic cricket next season.

Born in South Africa, Bezuidenhout debuted for her birth country in 2014 before moving to New Zealand and debuting for New Zealand in 2018.

She is one of only nine female cricketers to have represented two nations at the highest level. She has played four ODIs and seven T20Is for South Africa and 16 ODIs and 22 T20Is for New Zealand.

“It’s been such a great ride. Playing for the WHITE FERNS has been a huge privilege and honour and it’s left me with the fondest memories. The journey has taught me so much and I’ll be forever grateful to everyone who has been on the path with me,” Bezuidenhout was quoted by New Zealand Cricket. IANS

