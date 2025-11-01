New Zealand’s Kristen Clarke gets Maiden ODI Call-Up

Wellington: New Zealand have handed a maiden ODI call-up to pacer Kristian Clarke as a replacement for the injured Matt Henry.

The 24-year-old Clarke will join the ODI squad at training in Wellington on Friday, with injured Henry returning home to Christchurch after failing to recover from the left calf strain that ruled him out of Wednesday’s second Chemist Warehouse ODI against England in Hamilton, New Zealand Cricket said.

Clarke joins the ODI squad in good form, having notched his maiden domestic century (unbeaten 107-ball 100 not out) and claimed 3-57 in the Ford Trophy on Thursday to help his side down the Central Stags in New Plymouth.

Clarke first emerged as a player to watch when he starred for New Zealand with bat and ball at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa.

Since debuting for Northern Districts in 2022, he has played 75 first class games across the three formats, and toured with New Zealand A to Bangladesh earlier this year.

In a domestic career, Clarke has 332 runs at an average of 22.13 and 52 wickets at an average of 26.55 in 31 List A games. He has also played 25 first- class games and 19 T20s. IANS

Also Read: Michael Clarke inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame After Historic Career