Newcastle sign German striker Nick Woltemade on club record deal

Newcastle upon Tyne: Newcastle United have completed a club-record deal to sign forward Nick Woltemade from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Germany international becomes the Magpies' fifth addition of the summer after penning a long-term deal at St. James' Park. Nick began his career with Werder Bremen, where he progressed through the youth system to become their youngest-ever Bundesliga player as a 17-year-old in 2020.

He made the switch to Stuttgart last summer and quickly established himself as one of the most exciting attackers in the German top-flight. He ended last season with 17 goals to his name from 33 appearances in all competitions and continued his form at the recent Under-21s European Championships, where he collected the top goalscorer award.

The 6ft 6in striker, who has two international caps at senior level, will link up with the Germany squad next week for their World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Northern Ireland. (IANS)

