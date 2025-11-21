Next 4–5 years are very important for me in Test cricket, says Kuldeep

New Delhi: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav believes that the next 4-5 years are very important for him in red-ball cricket, and he wants to shape those years by focusing on fitness and performance. Kuldeep, who has long been overlooked in Test cricket, acknowledged that playing across formats for India is a luxury and he is enjoying every bit of it.

“I am very clear as an attacking bowler, I know my role over the years. The coach and the captain have given me a lot of clarity and support. I always keep an attacking mindset and bowl accordingly. That’s my job: taking wickets. That’s how they look at me,” the spinner said on JioStar’s ‘Follow The Blues’.

“Everyone loves Test cricket. It’s a format that everyone enjoys, but it’s also very challenging. Obviously, you want to play in all formats, but if you get a chance to play Test cricket, you enjoy it. Playing in all formats for India is a luxury. The next 4–5 years are very important for me in Test cricket, so I will focus on maintaining my fitness and keep performing like this.”

As India are gearing up for the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati, pacer Mohammed Siraj said that opponents like the Proteas possess a lot of challenges and he enjoys them on the field. “When you’re playing against a good team, and you’re bowling against good batsmen and taking their wickets, you get a lot of confidence. Because when you play against a strong team, you quickly realise where you’re making a mistake. So, it’s good that I’m playing against a team like South Africa. It’s a lot of fun.”

In Guwahati, which is making its debut as a Test venue, the tea will be taken before lunch as the play will start 30 minutes earlier at 9 am to utilise the maximum daylight, as the sun sets early in the eastern part of the country.

India batter Sai Sudharsan spoke on the same and said it is exciting for them as well. “I don’t mind having tea before lunch, I already drink tea during lunch, so I’ll probably enjoy it. Of course, it’s new, but we’ll get used to it. It’s exciting to explore.”

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj shared his thoughts on the tea session being earlier than lunch, saying, “We actually heard about it recently. It’s an interesting one, but you can understand the thinking behind it. Sunlight becomes a factor, so they’re trying to maximise playing time. We respect the rules put in place, and we’re here to compete and give our best as a South African unit.”

South Africa batter Aiden Markram shared a different opinion and said he is not a fan of early starts in Test cricket.

“It’s interesting. I’m not the biggest fan of it, to be honest. I think Test cricket should always start at 10 a.m. with lunch followed by tea. But those are the cards you’re dealt, and you just get on with it. It’ll be something different to experience, but hopefully, it doesn’t become a common thing.” IANS

