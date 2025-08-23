Nick Kelly, Joe Carter to captain youthful New Zealand A

Wellington: Nick Kelly and Joe Carter have been named captains of a youthful New Zealand A side for their upcoming tour of South Africa this month, where the team will feature in three one-day games followed by two four-day encounters.

The squad features an impressive mix of current and rising stars, headlined by recent Blackcaps Muhammad Abbas, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Bevon Jacobs and Rhys Mariu.

All-rounder Foulkes recently earned his first taste of Test cricket in Zimbabwe, with the whippy right-armer returning the best bowling figures on Test debut for a New Zealander with nine for 75.

Abbas made a blockbuster entrance to international cricket in March when he announced himself with 52 off 26 balls against Pakistan in an ODI at McLean Park, breaking the world record for the fastest half-century on ODI debut. IANS

Also Read: Ajinkya Rahane relinquishes Mumbai captaincy ahead of 2025-26 domestic season

Also Watch: