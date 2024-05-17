Nikhat Zareen, three other Indian women boxers cruise into finals at Elorda Cup 2024

Astana: Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen registered a sensational 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Myrzakul to enter the women’s 52kg final at the Elorda Cup 2024 here on Thursday. Besides Nikhat, Minakshi (48kg), Anamika (50kg) and Manisha (60kg) also made their way into the finals with comfortable wins.

Minakshi and Manisha put up similar dominating displays in their semifinals to grab 5-0 unanimous victories against Kazakh boxers Gulnaz Buribayeva and Tangatar Assem respectively.

Anamika, on the other hand, was adjudged victorious after her opponent Kazakhstan’s Gulnar Turapbay was disqualified for excessive holding after three warnings.

Meanwhile, Sonu (63kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg) ended their campaigns with bronze medals after suffering contrasting defeats in their last four stage clashes.

Sonu fought valiantly against Uzbekistan’s Zieda Yarasheva but ended up on a losing side with a 2-3 scoreline whereas Manju Bamboriya faced a tough 0-5 loss against China’s Liu Yang.

Shalakha Singh Sansanwal (70kg) and Monika (81+ kg) will play in their semifinals later on Thursday.

Four Indian men pugilists Yaiphaba Singh Soibam (48kg), Abhishek Yadav (67kg), Vishal (86kg) and Gaurav Chauhan (92+kg) will play their semifinal bouts on Friday.

The finals will be played on Saturday. IANS

