Nikhat Zareen’s Commonwealth and Asian Games Hopes End After Shock Defeat in National Trials

New Delhi: Two-time World Championship medallist Nikhat Zareen is all set to miss the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Asian Games to be held in Japan later this year after failing to clinch her berth to the mega events via the qualifying trials in Patiala. Nikhat, who won the World Championships twice and gold in the Commonwealth Games and bronze in the Asian Games, went down to Sakshi Chaudhary in the women's 51 kg semifinals during the national trials at the National Institute of Sports (NIS). Nikhat Zareen went down 1-4 to Sakshi in her semifinal bout, which effectively sealed her fate as she had failed to gain a direct berth to the Asian Games. The result is a huge setback for the 29-year-old Nikhat, who has been going through poor form and was not part of the Indian squad in recent months. The defeat means that the boxer from Telangana will not be part of the Indian squads for the upcoming international events. IANS

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