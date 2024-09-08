Nikita Wins Silver, Neha Claims Bronze as India Finishes Second with Five Medals at U20 Wrestling World Championships

NEW DELHI: Nikita won a silver in the women’s 62 kg freestyle category, while Neha clinched a bronze as India finished overall second with five medals at the U20 Wrestling World Championships here.

Nikita, a former gold medalist at the U20 Asian Championships last year, went down to Ukrainian wrestler Iryna Bondar 1-4 in the final. Fresh from her gold medal at the U17 World Championships last month, Neha claimed a bronze, overpowering Gerda Terek of Hungary 10-8 in the women’s 57 kg freestyle.

India signed off its campaign with five medals -- one gold, one silver, and three bronze.

Jyoti Berwal earlier had won a gold medal in the women’s 76 kg event. Komal (women’s 59kg) and Srishti (women’s 68kg) have won two bronze medals.

In the last year’s edition in Amman, Jordan, India had bagged four gold, three silver and seven bronze medals. Agencies

