Nitish Kumar Reddy receives ODI debut cap from Rohit Sharma

Perth: All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has received his India ODI debut cap from former skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the series opener against Australia here at the Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Interestingly, Reddy made his Test debut at the same venue in Perth last year, when India toured Australia for the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. At the time, he received his Test cap from India ace Virat Kohli.

Since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Nitish has played only four additional Test matches: two in the recent series against the West Indies and two earlier during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England. His time in England was interrupted by a freak gym accident in Manchester, which resulted in a left knee injury. IANS

